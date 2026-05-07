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Sports

Stampeders sign QB Adams to two-year extension

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2026 12:00 pm
1 min read
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. passes during the first half of the CFL western semifinal football game against the B.C. Lions, in Vancouver, on Saturday, November 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. passes during the first half of the CFL western semifinal football game against the B.C. Lions, in Vancouver, on Saturday, November 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
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CALGARY – The Calgary Stampeders signed quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. to a two-year extension Thursday that will keep him with the club through the 2028 CFL season.

Adams, acquired in a trade from the B.C. Lions after the 2024 campaign, went 11-6 as a starter in his first season with Calgary.

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The 33-year-old threw for 4,247 yards with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions over 17 regular-season games last year.

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He also rushed for 332 yards and two touchdowns while adding two two-point conversions on the ground.

In the Western semifinal, Adams completed 23 of 33 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns in Calgary’s 33-30 loss to the Lions.

Adams has passed for 20,437 yards and 117 touchdowns across nine seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, Lions and Stampeders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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