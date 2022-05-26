Menu

Crime

Truck dropped debris for 12 km on Highway 7/8 after crash: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 3:44 pm
Police say officers were initially called to deal with a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a concrete barrier on Highway 7/8 near Ottawa Street in Kitchener. View image in full screen
Police say officers were initially called to deal with a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a concrete barrier on Highway 7/8 near Ottawa Street in Kitchener. @OPP_HSD / Twitter

Cambridge OPP say a tractor-trailer dropped debris on Highway 7/8 for 12 kilometres before officers were able to catch up to the driver.

Police say officers were initially called to deal with a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a concrete barrier on Highway 7/8 near Ottawa Street in Kitchener.

OPP investigate fireworks shot from moving vehicle at buildings and people

They say the truck continued on down the highway from there.

OPP say the driver is facing numerous charges, including careless driving, failure to remain, failure to report, operating an unsafe vehicle and driving on a closed highway.

1 dead, 2 injured at Pinehurst Conservation Area after Ontario storm

Photos the police shared to Twitter show the damage to the barrier and the trailer of the truck.

