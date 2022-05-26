Truck dropped debris for 12 km on Highway 7/8 after crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

Cambridge OPP say a tractor-trailer dropped debris on Highway 7/8 for 12 kilometres before officers were able to catch up to the driver.

Police say officers were initially called to deal with a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a concrete barrier on Highway 7/8 near Ottawa Street in Kitchener.

They say the truck continued on down the highway from there.

OPP say the driver is facing numerous charges, including careless driving, failure to remain, failure to report, operating an unsafe vehicle and driving on a closed highway.

Photos the police shared to Twitter show the damage to the barrier and the trailer of the truck.

#Hwy7/8 at Ottawa St. #CambridgeOPP called to a crash with a truck colliding with a concrete barrier. Truck drove 12km with debris falling from it until stopped by police. Charged – Careless, Fail to Remain, Fail to Report, Operate unsafe vehicle, drive on closed highway pic.twitter.com/wO67ZoAKbn — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 26, 2022