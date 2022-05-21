1 dead, 2 injured at Pinehurst Conservation Area after Ontario storm

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died and another two are injured after a tree fell on a trailer at a Grand River Conservation Authority parkland area on Saturday afternoon.

In videos shared to Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the incident took place just before 12:30 p.m. in the Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area.

Brant County OPP, fire and paramedics all responded to reports a tree had fallen on a trailer. When they arrived, first responders found three people, according to OPP.

All three were taken to hospital.

Two of the victims sustained minor injuries but the third suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are not releasing the name or details of the person who died.

Brantford, Kitchener and Hamilton were among the areas of Southern Ontario left reeling after a thunderstom.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a very dangerous thunderstorm capable of producing destructive wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain,” a warning from the agency posted Saturday said.

Peel Regional Police also reported someone had died in Brampton after being struck by a tree during the storm.

Sad news to deliver! 1 person is deceased and 2 others were injured after a tree fell on a camping trailer at @PinehurstLake. #OPP continuing to investigate and updates will be provided when new information becomes available. @BrantCommunity @grandriverca #BrantOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/OkpAkRW4se — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 21, 2022