Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 dead, 2 injured at Pinehurst Conservation Area after Ontario storm

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 21, 2022 5:02 pm
Click to play video: 'GTA hit by strong winds, rain and hail as storm moves through region' GTA hit by strong winds, rain and hail as storm moves through region
A strong storm system moving through the Greater Toronto Area brought rain, hail and high-speed winds to parts of the region, with tree branches brought down in parts of the Ontario capital and pea-sized hail in Pickering.

One person has died and another two are injured after a tree fell on a trailer at a Grand River Conservation Authority parkland area on Saturday afternoon.

In videos shared to Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the incident took place just before 12:30 p.m. in the Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area.

Brant County OPP, fire and paramedics all responded to reports a tree had fallen on a trailer. When they arrived, first responders found three people, according to OPP.

All three were taken to hospital.

Two of the victims sustained minor injuries but the third suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead.

Read more: Ontario storm: Brampton woman in her 70s dead after hit by a tree

Story continues below advertisement

Police are not releasing the name or details of the person who died.

Trending Stories

Brantford, Kitchener and Hamilton were among the areas of Southern Ontario left reeling after a thunderstom.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a very dangerous thunderstorm capable of producing destructive wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain,” a warning from the agency posted Saturday said.

Peel Regional Police also reported someone had died in Brampton after being struck by a tree during the storm.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagBrantford tagOntario storm tagGrand River Conservation Authority tagOntario thunderstorm warning tagPinehurst Lake Conservation Area tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers