Canada

Ontario storm: Brampton woman in her 70s dead after hit by a tree

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 21, 2022 3:19 pm
Click to play video: 'GTA hit by strong winds, rain and hail as storm moves through region' GTA hit by strong winds, rain and hail as storm moves through region
WATCH: A strong storm system moving through the Greater Toronto Area brought rain, hail and high-speed winds to parts of the region, with tree branches brought down in parts of the Ontario capital and pea-sized hail in Pickering.

A woman has died after being hit by a tree while out walking in Brampton during the Saturday afternoon thunderstorm.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said a woman was walking when a “large tree” struck her around 1:30 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

At the hospital she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Cst. Heather Cannon told reporters at the scene that the women, in her 70s, was walking through a fenced off path when “parts of ” a large tree hit her.

“She was walking in the catwalk when the unthinkable happened,” Cannon said. “Her family has been notified.”

Brampton, along with much of the GTA, is reeling from a thunderstom that hit Southern Ontario.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a very dangerous thunderstorm capable of producing destructive wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain,” a warning from the agency posted Saturday said.

Peel Regional Police said live hydro poles had fallen on a vehicle with its passengers still inside in Mississauga. The force also said hydro lines were down “and on fire” in Brampton.

Peel police reported a tree had fallen on a house and truck in the Howden Boulevard and Hillpark Trail area of Brampton. “Numerous” traffic lights were reported as malfunctioning.

Cannon said Peel Regional Police had been “inundated” with calls relating to the storm.

