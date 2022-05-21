Ontario storm: Brampton woman in her 70s dead after hit by a tree

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has died after being hit by a tree while out walking in Brampton during the Saturday afternoon thunderstorm.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said a woman was walking when a “large tree” struck her around 1:30 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

At the hospital she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Cst. Heather Cannon told reporters at the scene that the women, in her 70s, was walking through a fenced off path when “parts of ” a large tree hit her.

“She was walking in the catwalk when the unthinkable happened,” Cannon said. “Her family has been notified.”

Story continues below advertisement

Brampton, along with much of the GTA, is reeling from a thunderstom that hit Southern Ontario.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a very dangerous thunderstorm capable of producing destructive wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain,” a warning from the agency posted Saturday said.

Peel Regional Police said live hydro poles had fallen on a vehicle with its passengers still inside in Mississauga. The force also said hydro lines were down “and on fire” in Brampton.

Peel police reported a tree had fallen on a house and truck in the Howden Boulevard and Hillpark Trail area of Brampton. “Numerous” traffic lights were reported as malfunctioning.

Cannon said Peel Regional Police had been “inundated” with calls relating to the storm.

POLICE INVESTIGATION

– Belmont Dr/ Birchbank Rd in #Brampton

– A large tree struck a woman who was out walking during the storm

– Woman was transported to local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries

-No road closures

– R/C 1:31pm

– 22-0170388 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 21, 2022

Advertisement