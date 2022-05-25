Menu

Comments

Crime

OPP investigate fireworks shot from moving vehicle at buildings and people

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:15 am
According to police, it was determined that a silver Pontiac vehicle driven by a female along with several female passengers were shooting fireworks toward pedestrians and buildings on May 22, 2022. View image in full screen
According to police, it was determined that a silver Pontiac vehicle driven by a female along with several female passengers were shooting fireworks toward pedestrians and buildings on May 22, 2022. The Canadian Press

Norfolk County OPP are investigating after some people were seen shooting fireworks from a moving vehicle on Sunday night.

The incident was reported along Union Street in Simcoe, Norfolk County just before 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the fireworks were shot toward pedestrians and buildings from a silver Pontiac driven by a female and with several female passengers.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say they are reviewing security camera footage to identify the suspects.

