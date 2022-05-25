OPP investigate fireworks shot from moving vehicle at buildings and people

Send this page to someone via email

Norfolk County OPP are investigating after some people were seen shooting fireworks from a moving vehicle on Sunday night.

The incident was reported along Union Street in Simcoe, Norfolk County just before 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the fireworks were shot toward pedestrians and buildings from a silver Pontiac driven by a female and with several female passengers.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say they are reviewing security camera footage to identify the suspects.