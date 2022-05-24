Menu

Crime

At least 15 dead after shooting at Texas elementary school: governor

By Irelyne Lavery Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 4:05 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Authorities in Uvalde, Texas will be providing an update after a shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Fourteen students and one teacher were killed Tuesday during a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

According to the Uvalde Memorial Hospital (UMH), 13 children were transferred to the facility for treatment after an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Two children were also transferred to San Antonio, about 135 kilometres west of Uvalde, and another child is pending transfer.

texas shooting View image in full screen
Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Two of the individuals who arrived at UMH were deceased, the hospital said in an update online.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Please refrain from coming to the hospital at this time,” the update read.

Another Hospital, University Health, said it received two patients from the shooting – one child and one adult, a 66-year-old woman in critical condition.

The nature and severity of those injuries wasn’t immediately known, but the shooter was in custody shortly after 1 p.m, the Uvalde Police Department said.

The school has just under 600 students enrolled.

Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available.

The district said that the city’s civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
