Environment

Old-growth logging protesters dump manure at B.C. premier’s constituency office

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Anti-logging protesters dump manure at B.C. premier’s office' Anti-logging protesters dump manure at B.C. premier’s office
Members of the anti-logging protest group Save Old Growth were caught on camera dumping a pile of manure at the door of Premier John Horgan's office in Langford. The group is demanding the B.C. government end all old-growth logging in B.C.

Protesters opposed to old-growth logging dumped a load of manure outside B.C. Premier John Horgan’s Langford constituency office Wednesday morning.

Environmental group Save Old Growth said the move was in response to the B.C. government’s “inaction to protect old-growth forests” despite a pledge to implement 14 recommendations from the province’s Old-Growth Strategic Review Panel.

Protesters dump manure and place signs against old-growth logging at B.C. Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford. View image in full screen
Protesters dump manure and place signs against old-growth logging at B.C. Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford. West Shore RCMP

The group is demanding the NDP government bring in legislation to immediately end all old-growth logging in the province.

“The Premier himself promised a ‘paradigm shift’ for the forestry industry in B.C., an overdue and necessary step in protecting old growth.,” supporter Alex Hu said.

Read more: Anti old-growth logging protesters glue themselves to door of Vancouver hotel

“Instead, we’re continuing the same outdated, crappy policies and practices we’ve had for decades.”

West Shore RCMP said it was investigating the incident as a case of mischief, but suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

Click to play video: 'Old growth protesters once again block major Vancouver intersection' Old growth protesters once again block major Vancouver intersection
Old growth protesters once again block major Vancouver intersection – Apr 27, 2022

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the protesters crossed a line and would only alienate potential supporters.

“Peaceful protest is part of our democratic society. On the other hand, vandalizing property, preventing people from accessing services, and harassing local businesses is deplorable behaviour,” Farnworth said in a statement.

“For those who employ these reprehensible tactics, I can assure you that you achieve nothing but increasing the frustration of the local community.”

Read more: Save Old Growth protesters arrested after blocking traffic in Vancouver Wednesday

Save Old Growth has been responsible for a number of actions in recent weeks in which protesters have blocked rush hour traffic in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island.

Anyone with information about the manure incident is asked to contact West Shore RCMP.

 

