Environment

Anti old-growth logging protesters glue themselves to door of Vancouver hotel

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 12:57 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. man stages hunger strike to oppose old-growth logging' B.C. man stages hunger strike to oppose old-growth logging
Howard Breen says he will continue his protest until Forests Minister Katrine Conroy agrees to a recorded Zoom meeting that would be available to the public.

Demonstrators opposed to old-growth logging in B.C. are once again staging a protest, only this time they aren’t blocking Highway 1 in Metro Vancouver.

According to a picture released by Save Old Growth, two of its members have glued themselves to the entrance of the downtown Vancouver hotel where the Council of Forest Industries is holding its annual convention.

Premier John Horgan is set to deliver a speech there Friday afternoon.

The group also blocked the Trans Canada Highway in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island for a short time.

Read more: Old growth logging protesters prompt security concerns for B.C. minister

Howard Breen is on day 29 of his hunger strike to get a public meeting with Minister of Forests Katrine Conroy. Vic Brice is on day six of his hunger strike, according to the group.

Conroy said she has so far spoken to those on strike but refused to meet with them.

“We can either be the generation that saved civilization from societal collapse, or we can be the most hated generation in human history. The BC government is in between moments; they need to decide what side of history they will be on,” said Julia Torgerson, a spokesperson for the group.

Click to play video: 'Save Old Growth protesters stage demonstration on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Thursday' Save Old Growth protesters stage demonstration on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Thursday
Save Old Growth protesters stage demonstration on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Thursday – Apr 21, 2022

Save Old Growth protesters have been staging regular protests recently, and more than 85 members of the group have been arrested.

The group is demanding an end to old-growth logging through legislative change.

It says it will not be deterred from escalating action, even though drivers and commuters are becoming frustrated by the disruption.

