Anti old-growth logging protesters glue themselves to door of Vancouver hotel

Demonstrators opposed to old-growth logging in B.C. are once again staging a protest, only this time they aren’t blocking Highway 1 in Metro Vancouver.

According to a picture released by Save Old Growth, two of its members have glued themselves to the entrance of the downtown Vancouver hotel where the Council of Forest Industries is holding its annual convention.

Premier John Horgan is set to deliver a speech there Friday afternoon.

The group also blocked the Trans Canada Highway in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island for a short time.

BREAKING – Trans-Canada Highway blocked on Vancouver Island. Old growth forests are one of the greatest on-land carbon sinks, if we can't even protect these then there is no hope for a livable future.#SaveOldGrowth pic.twitter.com/nPQDMVtDxW — Save Old Growth (@saveoldgrowth) April 29, 2022

Howard Breen is on day 29 of his hunger strike to get a public meeting with Minister of Forests Katrine Conroy. Vic Brice is on day six of his hunger strike, according to the group.

Conroy said she has so far spoken to those on strike but refused to meet with them.

“We can either be the generation that saved civilization from societal collapse, or we can be the most hated generation in human history. The BC government is in between moments; they need to decide what side of history they will be on,” said Julia Torgerson, a spokesperson for the group.

Save Old Growth protesters have been staging regular protests recently, and more than 85 members of the group have been arrested.

The group is demanding an end to old-growth logging through legislative change.

It says it will not be deterred from escalating action, even though drivers and commuters are becoming frustrated by the disruption.

BREAKING – Supporters of Save Old Growth disrupt the BC Council of Forest Industries Convention in Vancouver. 2 supporters are glued to the entrance, arrests expected.#SaveOldGrowth @COFI_INFO pic.twitter.com/olcHZig9RT — Save Old Growth (@saveoldgrowth) April 29, 2022