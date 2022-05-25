SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta officials to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 25, 2022 12:54 pm
Click to play video: '‘More signs’ that Alberta is putting COVID-19 wave ‘behind us’: health minister' ‘More signs’ that Alberta is putting COVID-19 wave ‘behind us’: health minister
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping announces COVID-19 data for May 10 to May 16, 2022. – May 17, 2022

Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Health Minister Jason Copping are scheduled to provide another COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health and minister are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Their news conference will be streamed live in this story.

Read more: PCR testing, wastewater shows COVID-19 cases continuing to drop in Alberta

As of last week’s update, there were 1,165 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, with 42 of those people receiving care in the province’s ICUs.

Between May 10 and May 16 there were 3,614 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta from 18,349 tests. Officials have said the actual number of new cases is likely higher than reported because of the limited access to PCR testing.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Why Statistics Canada wants blood and saliva samples from Canadians' Health Matters: Why Statistics Canada wants blood and saliva samples from Canadians
Health Matters: Why Statistics Canada wants blood and saliva samples from Canadians – May 17, 2022

During the same time period, there were 61 deaths reported to Alberta Health.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 578,291 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. The province has seen 4,452 deaths.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagdr deena hinshaw tagAlberta COVID-19 Update tagAlberta COVID tagAlberta coronavirus numbers tagalberta covid update tagJason Copping tagalberta covid numbers tagAlberta coronavirus stats tagAlberta COVID stats tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers