Alberta officials to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Health Minister Jason Copping are scheduled to provide another COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health and minister are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Their news conference will be streamed live in this story.

As of last week’s update, there were 1,165 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, with 42 of those people receiving care in the province’s ICUs.

Between May 10 and May 16 there were 3,614 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta from 18,349 tests. Officials have said the actual number of new cases is likely higher than reported because of the limited access to PCR testing.

During the same time period, there were 61 deaths reported to Alberta Health.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 578,291 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. The province has seen 4,452 deaths.