SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Isolate if you catch COVID again after taking Pfizer’s pill, U.S. CDC says

By Manas Mishra Reuters
Posted May 25, 2022 1:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Options for early COVID treatment in Healthy Living' Options for early COVID treatment in Healthy Living
There are different treatment options for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 – May 18, 2022

Patients who experience recurrence of COVID-19 symptoms after completing treatment with Pfizer’s drug Paxlovid should isolate again for five days, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an advisory issued on Tuesday.

Dozens of individuals have reported rebounding COVID symptoms on social media or to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after taking Paxlovid, but Pfizer suggests the experience is rare. A recent rise in COVID cases has driven up use of therapeutics in the country.

The CDC said in its advisory that case reports suggest that recurrence results in mild symptoms, and there have been no reports of severe disease so far. The agency still continues to recommend the oral antiviral drug as a treatment, despite the possibility of recurrences.

Trending Stories

Read more: Some report COVID symptoms after taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid. Here’s what we know

Story continues below advertisement

A brief return of symptoms may be part of the natural history of SARS-CoV-2 infection in some persons, regardless of treatment with Paxlovid, the agency said.

CDC recommends that patients with COVID rebound can end their re-isolation period after five full days if there is no fever for 24 hours and symptoms improve, but such patients should wear a mask for a total of 10 days after rebound symptoms begin.

Click to play video: 'Health Canada approves COVID-19 treatment drug Paxlovid' Health Canada approves COVID-19 treatment drug Paxlovid
Health Canada approves COVID-19 treatment drug Paxlovid – Jan 17, 2022
© 2022 Reuters
COVID tagPaxlovid tagAntiviral Pill tagCOVID pill tagPfizer pill tagPfizer Antiviral Pill taghow to cure covid tagpaxlovid pill side effect tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers