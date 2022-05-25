Winnipeg woman faces manslaughter charge in 2021 Maryland Street killing

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the 2021 death of a woman at a Maryland Street apartment block.

Police said homicide investigators have continued looking into the death of Jasmine Normand, 27, since she was killed in May of last year.

On Tuesday, Sabrina Mary Louise Farel, 31, was arrested at a Daniel McIntyre-area home and charged with manslaughter.

According to police, Favel and Normand were acquaintances, and a fight at Normand’s home led to the murder.

Favel remains in custody.

