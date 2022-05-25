Menu

Crime

Winnipeg woman faces manslaughter charge in 2021 Maryland Street killing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 11:34 am
Jasmine Normand View image in full screen
Jasmine Normand, 27, since she was killed in May of last year. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the 2021 death of a woman at a Maryland Street apartment block.

Police said homicide investigators have continued looking into the death of Jasmine Normand, 27, since she was killed in May of last year.

On Tuesday, Sabrina Mary Louise Farel, 31, was arrested at a Daniel McIntyre-area home and charged with manslaughter.

Read more: Winnipeg homicide victim identified as Jasmine Normand, 27

According to police, Favel and Normand were acquaintances, and a fight at Normand’s home led to the murder.

Trending Stories

Favel remains in custody.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops seek people of interest in downtown homicide' Winnipeg cops seek people of interest in downtown homicide
