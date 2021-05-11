Winnipeg homicide victim identified as Jasmine Normand, 27

Winnipeg police have identified a woman who was found dead Monday afternoon in a Maryland Street apartment.
The death of Jasmine Normand, 27, police said, was determined to be the result of a homicide.
Anyone with information about Normand’s whereabouts in the days leading up to her death is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
