Crime

Winnipeg homicide victim identified as Jasmine Normand, 27

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 4:57 pm
Jasmine Normand, 27, was found dead Monday in Winnipeg.
Jasmine Normand, 27, was found dead Monday in Winnipeg. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police have identified a woman who was found dead Monday afternoon in a Maryland Street apartment.

The death of Jasmine Normand, 27, police said, was determined to be the result of a homicide.

Read more: Second man charged in 2020 Winnipeg homicide

Anyone with information about Normand’s whereabouts in the days leading up to her death is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

