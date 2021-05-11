Winnipeg homicide victim identified as Jasmine Normand, 27

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have identified a woman who was found dead Monday afternoon in a Maryland Street apartment.

The death of Jasmine Normand, 27, police said, was determined to be the result of a homicide.

On May 10, at approx 2:25 p.m., a deceased person was located within an apartment in the 600 block of Maryland. The deceased victim has been identified as Jasmine Normand, 27. https://t.co/UnqfCtF21T — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 11, 2021

Anyone with information about Normand’s whereabouts in the days leading up to her death is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

