1 teen arrested, another taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say a teen was taken to hospital and another was arrested after a one-vehicle collision in the Grand River South area of Kitchener.
According to police, emergency services were called to the area near Pebblecreek Drive and Fairway Road North in Kitchener to respond to the crash.
They say a 16-year-old from Kitchener was then taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.
A 17-year-old was also charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm, police say.
The resulting investigation left area roads closed for four hours, according to police.
They are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has any video footage to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 with any information.
