Crime

Woman left with serious injuries after assault in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 11:19 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police say a woman was left with serious injuries after being attacked in Kitchener on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 p.m. in the downtown area near King Street West and Gaukel Street.

Read more: 3 men busted after students use fake transcripts to graduate from Waterloo Region school, police say

They say a panhandler was asking for money when he approached the woman. When she declined to give him money, he then pushed her to the ground.

Trending Stories

Police say the woman was left with serious injuries as a result of the fall.

Read more: Waterloo police announce 3rd hate-motivated graffiti incident this week

Story continues below advertisement

They say several bystanders subdued the suspect until officers arrived at the scene.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

