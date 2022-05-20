Woman left with serious injuries after assault in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say a woman was left with serious injuries after being attacked in Kitchener on Tuesday.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 p.m. in the downtown area near King Street West and Gaukel Street.
They say a panhandler was asking for money when he approached the woman. When she declined to give him money, he then pushed her to the ground.
Police say the woman was left with serious injuries as a result of the fall.
They say several bystanders subdued the suspect until officers arrived at the scene.
A 35-year-old man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.
