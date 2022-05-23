Menu

Gardiner ramp, section of Yonge Street to close for at least 3 days of emergency repairs

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 23, 2022 12:21 pm
The westbound Gardiner Expressway Yonge Street exit will be closed starting Monday at 7 p.m. View image in full screen
The westbound Gardiner Expressway Yonge Street exit will be closed starting Monday at 7 p.m. Google Street View

A Gardiner Expressway exit and a section of Yonge Street are expected to be closed for at least three days starting Monday evening as crews complete emergency road work.

The City of Toronto said in a news release Monday that Yonge Street will be closed starting at 7 p.m. between Front Street East and Lake Shore Boulevard East.

The westbound Gardiner Expressway Yonge Street exit will also be closed.

The City said that a “substantial flow of ground water” was discovered under the intersection of Yonge Street and The Esplanade.

The issue was identified on Saturday by a City contractor who was doing work at the intersection.

“After further investigation and attempts to manage the ground water flow beneath the street, City staff determined excavation of the intersection requiring road closures is needed to locate the source of the water and make critical repairs,” the release said.

“Throughout today, dewatering efforts continue at the site and the location is being monitored by City staff.”

The City said crews are making “every effort” to ensure sidewalks remain open to pedestrians.

