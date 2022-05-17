Toronto to install 32 more on-street EV charging stations by end of 2022

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto, together with Toronto Hydro, say they will install 32 more on-street electric vehicle charging stations by the end of the year.

The 32 charging stations will be installed on 17 residential on-street permit parking locations. These are in areas where houses do not have access to private parking lots or garages, the City said.

“Locations were selected because they have enough capacity for dedicated EV parking spots, which allows for easy installation with minimal disruption to pedestrians and the community,” the city said.

Here are the following locations that will have the new EV charging stations:

535 Runnymede Road

64 Annette Street

115 High Park Avenue

685 Dovercourt Road

705 Shaw Street

41 Inglewood Drive

39 Cuthbert Crescent

580 Christie Street

186 Carlton Street

188 Carlton Street

453 Jones Avenue

503 Jones Avenue

132 Chatham Avenue

258 Riverdale Avenue

31 Roseheath Avenue

543 Strathmore Boulevard

1856 Queen Street East

“The expansion of public on-street EV charging infrastructure in Toronto supports the goals and targets of the City’s TransformTO Net Zero climate action strategy and will encourage and make EV adoption more affordable by increasing access for households with limited ability to install on-site charging or who have less access to on-site dedicated parking opportunities,” the city said in a news release.

The City said during pilot projects, EV charging station usage increased for downtown from an average monthly of 0.24 per cent in October 2020 to 35.3 per cent in April 2022. Officials also said they saw a similar increase for charging stations in other areas.

The move to install more EV chargers comes as gas prices in Toronto and across Ontario have soared in recent months, with gas costing more the $2 a litre.

Investing in green infrastructure is a big step towards achieving net zero by 2040. Today, I announced that the @CityofToronto and @TorontoHydro are on track to install 32 additional on-street electric vehicle (EV) charging stations by the end of 2022. 🔗https://t.co/IMdRPdWxkn pic.twitter.com/l3QpkyEJ1m — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) May 17, 2022