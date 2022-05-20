Man riding golf cart taken to trauma centre after crash near Toronto course

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash between a golf cart and a vehicle near a Toronto course on Friday, officials say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to Islington Avenue and Princess Margaret Boulevard just after 10:45 a.m.

Police said a person who was on the golf cart was transported to hospital after the crash.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 30s was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Debris from the cart was strewn in the roadway.

Images from the scene show a damaged golf cart in the middle of the intersection, and pickup truck with damage to its front end stopped nearby.

The St. George’s Golf and Country Club is located near the scene of the incident, but police said it’s not clear if the cart is from the course or if it is privately owned.

COLLISION:

Princess Margaret Blvd + Islington Av

10:48am

– Reports that a golf cart and vehicle involved

– Lots of debris on the road

– Unknown injuries

– Police are on scene

ROAD CLOSURE: Islington closed from Eglinton Av West to Ridgevalley Cres @TTCnotices#GO945428

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 20, 2022

