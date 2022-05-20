Menu

Canada

16-year-old riding bike struck, killed by tractor trailer in Oshawa

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 12:01 pm
Durham Regional Police Service cruiser and shoulder patch logo stock. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police Service cruiser and shoulder patch logo stock. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Durham Regional Police say a teenager has died after he was hit by a tractor trailer in Oshawa on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Simcoe Street South and Wentworth Street West at around 7:20 p.m.

Police said the 16-year-old boy was on his bicycle when he was struck. The boy died from his injuries at the scene, police said.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers, police said.

The area was closed for several hours as evidence was collected. The roads have now reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

