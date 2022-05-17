Police ID body discovered in Uxbridge as 32-year-old man reported missing in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say forensic pathologists confirmed the identity of a dead body found in Uxbridge, Ont. last week belongs to a man who had gone missing in Toronto last year.

It was on May 10 at around 2:40 p.m. when officers were called to Uxbridge Concession Road 6 and Allbright Road after a resident discovered the remains.

“A home owner in the Uxbridge area located a bag floating in a pond and contacted police,” Durham Regional Police said. “The bag contained the body of the deceased.

The body was sent to the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services for a post-mortem examination where they identified the victim as 32-year-old Ariel Kaplan.

Police did not release the exact cause of death or how long Kaplan had been deceased for.

Kaplan was reported missing to the Toronto Police Service in August 2021.

At the time, police said Kaplan was last seen on Aug. 29 in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue area.

Investigators said they are looking to speak to anyone who saw or spoke to Kaplan before he disappeared last year.

A tip line has been set up and anyone with information can call 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Durham Police said they are working with Toronto Police on the investigation. As well, York Regional Police assisted in the extensive ground and water search.

