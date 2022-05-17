Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police ID body discovered in Uxbridge as 32-year-old man reported missing in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 17, 2022 11:24 am
Durham police on the scene. View image in full screen
Durham police on the scene. DRP/Twitter

Durham Regional Police say forensic pathologists confirmed the identity of a dead body found in Uxbridge, Ont. last week belongs to a man who had gone missing in Toronto last year.

It was on May 10 at around 2:40 p.m. when officers were called to Uxbridge Concession Road 6 and Allbright Road after a resident discovered the remains.

“A home owner in the Uxbridge area located a bag floating in a pond and contacted police,” Durham Regional Police said. “The bag contained the body of the deceased.

Read more: Human remains discovered by resident in Uxbridge, Ont., police say

The body was sent to the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services for a post-mortem examination where they identified the victim as 32-year-old Ariel Kaplan.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not release the exact cause of death or how long Kaplan had been deceased for.

Kaplan was reported missing to the Toronto Police Service in August 2021.

Trending Stories

At the time, police said Kaplan was last seen on Aug. 29 in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue area.

Read more: Human remains of little girl found in Toronto dumpster, possibly dead since last year

Investigators said they are looking to speak to anyone who saw or spoke to Kaplan before he disappeared last year.

A tip line has been set up and anyone with information can call 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Durham Police said they are working with Toronto Police on the investigation. As well, York Regional Police assisted in the extensive ground and water search.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagdurham region tagDurham Regional Police tagUxbridge tagHuman Remains tagYonge Street tagSheppard Avenue tagUxbridge Ontario tagAriel Kaplan taghuman remains uxbridge taguxbridge dead body tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers