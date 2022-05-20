Menu

Traffic

7 sent to hospital after Thursday evening crash on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 7:58 am
Seven people were sent to hospital after a crash on the Lincoln Alexander parkway just after 6 p.m. on Thursday May 19, 2022, according to Hamilton paramedics. View image in full screen
Seven people were sent to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound Lincoln Alexander Parkway on Thursday night, Hamilton Paramedics said.

The collision on the Linc involved six vehicles, including a transport truck, and happened just after 6 p.m. between Highway 403 and Mohawk Road.

“In total, we transported seven patients to hospital. At the time of transport, one was in critical, others were all stable,” Supt. Dave Thompson told Global News.

“The patients ranged in age from one year to people in their 60s.”

The eastbound lanes of the Linc were closed for hours and reopened just after 5 a.m. on Friday.

Collision reconstruction teams from Hamilton police say they have taken over the investigation.

