7 sent to hospital after Thursday evening crash on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton

Seven people were sent to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound Lincoln Alexander Parkway on Thursday night, Hamilton Paramedics said.

The collision on the Linc involved six vehicles, including a transport truck, and happened just after 6 p.m. between Highway 403 and Mohawk Road.

Linc now open. Police have cleared the scene. https://t.co/ux6hi7ulUJ — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 20, 2022

“In total, we transported seven patients to hospital. At the time of transport, one was in critical, others were all stable,” Supt. Dave Thompson told Global News.

“The patients ranged in age from one year to people in their 60s.”

The eastbound lanes of the Linc were closed for hours and reopened just after 5 a.m. on Friday.

Collision reconstruction teams from Hamilton police say they have taken over the investigation.

Avoid The Lincoln Alexander East Bound by golf link rd exit. #accident #hamilton pic.twitter.com/ks7WKDQO3j — Stefania Garcia (@stefaniagarciar) May 19, 2022

