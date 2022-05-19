Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

Hamilton to close Lincoln Alexander Parkway for maintenance the last weekend of May

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 11:20 am
The City of Hamilton will close both lanes of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway for three days in late May for road work. View image in full screen
The City of Hamilton will close both lanes of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway for three days in late May for road work. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

The City of Hamilton is set to close the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in both directions for its annual maintenance program next Thursday right through until the following Monday.

The portions of the Linc that will shut down at 11 p.m. on May 26 include the eastbound lanes from Golf Links Road to the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway off-ramp and westbound lanes from the Red Hill Valley Parkway to Mohawk Road.

Story continues below advertisement

The city is giving commuters the heads-up as traffic is likely to increase on nearby thoroughfares next weekend and says motorists should allow for extra time on the roads.

Trending Stories

Crews will be carrying out maintenance work, including spot resurfacing and repairs to the asphalt, bridges and signage, pavement markings, ditching and clearing catch basins.

Read more: Speed limit on entirety of Hamilton’s Red Hill Valley Parkway to be lowered to 80 km/h

While work takes place in the westbound direction, access to the Highway 403 on-ramps and the Rousseaux Street off-ramp will be reduced to one lane with access available from the Golf Links Road on-ramps.

The Linc is expected to reopen to traffic in all directions on Monday, May 30 at 4 a.m.

City staff says dates are subject to change if the weather becomes inclement.

Updates will be posted on the city’s website or on Twitter.

 

