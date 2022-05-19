Hamilton to close Lincoln Alexander Parkway for maintenance the last weekend of May

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Hamilton is set to close the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in both directions for its annual maintenance program next Thursday right through until the following Monday.

The portions of the Linc that will shut down at 11 p.m. on May 26 include the eastbound lanes from Golf Links Road to the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway off-ramp and westbound lanes from the Red Hill Valley Parkway to Mohawk Road.

In order to complete maintenance on the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway (LINC), the City of Hamilton will be closing the LINC in the eastbound and westbound direction beginning on Thursday, May 26 at 11pm until Monday, May 30 at 4am. Release>> https://t.co/nBF6hJwENU #HamOnt — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) May 19, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The city is giving commuters the heads-up as traffic is likely to increase on nearby thoroughfares next weekend and says motorists should allow for extra time on the roads.

Crews will be carrying out maintenance work, including spot resurfacing and repairs to the asphalt, bridges and signage, pavement markings, ditching and clearing catch basins.

While work takes place in the westbound direction, access to the Highway 403 on-ramps and the Rousseaux Street off-ramp will be reduced to one lane with access available from the Golf Links Road on-ramps.

The Linc is expected to reopen to traffic in all directions on Monday, May 30 at 4 a.m.

City staff says dates are subject to change if the weather becomes inclement.

Updates will be posted on the city’s website or on Twitter.