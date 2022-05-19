Menu

Province warns of high wind effect, ice pileup along Manitoba lakes Friday

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 6:11 pm
Your MB View image in full screen
The province has issued a high wind effect alert for lakes Winnipeg, Manitoba and Winnipegosis for Friday. File / Submitted by: Marsha Ostertag

The Manitoba government has issued a high wind effect alert for lakes Winnipeg, Manitoba and Winnipegosis.

The alert is in place for Friday, when forecasters warn strong, sustained winds from the north may bring the risk of ice pileup and cause water levels to rise along shorelines.

Read more: Manitoba announces further campground closures due to flooding

Wave action could also temporarily raise water levels, the province says.

The highest wind speeds are forecast for Friday morning and are expected to slow down by the afternoon. However, the province said the risk will persist throughout the day.

Flooding in Manitoba’s Whiteshell cutting off access for cottagers, residents

There is also high risk in an area near the Lake Manitoba Narrows and a moderate to high risk for the southern shorelines of Lake Manitoba from St. Laurent to the shoreline near Langruth, and the southern shoreline of Lake Winnipegosis.

Property owners are being warned to take necessary precautions.

Read more: Province says storm could bring up to 80 mm of rain to some areas in Manitoba

A full map of the Manitoba land wind effect forecast for Friday can be found on the province’s website.

A complete list of the province’s flood warnings, watches and high water advisories can be found online.

Flood forecasters watching another major precipitation system

 

 

