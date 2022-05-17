Province says storm could bring up to 80 mm of rain to some areas in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

There was more bad news for communities already dealing with flooding in Manitoba Tuesday.

In an afternoon flood bulletin, the province said a system moving over southern and central areas of Manitoba could bring as much as 80 mm of rain and snow mix — along with thunderstorms — to some localized areas in the days to come.

The precipitation is expected to fall until Friday, with most affected areas still forecast to get between 20-50 mm of rain, the province added.

An overland flood warning has been issued for much of western and southwestern Manitoba, including the Parkland region, where flash flooding from heavy rain last week, combined with melting snow, has greatly interfered with roads and damaged bridges and culverts.

The forecasted rain may compound problems in the Parkland region, where drivers have already been warned to avoid travel where possible.

“Water levels on streams and drains, including those in the Parkland region, are high and soils are saturated,” the province said.

“Heavy rains could result in overland flooding and potential for flash flooding, particularly for waterways that drain from higher elevations.

“Depending on the amount and intensity of rain, water levels could rise rapidly and threaten low-lying or nearby properties as well as roads, crossings and other infrastructure.”

Bridges in and out of Mafeking, north of Swan River, have been severely damaged, meaning none of the 130 residents can leave by road.

Robert Hanson, Reeve for the Rural Municipality of Mountain told Global News they hope to have the north bridge repaired by Tuesday evening.

The province said the rain is expected to affect the upper Assiniboine River basin in Saskatchewan and increase inflows into the Shellmouth Dam.

They say further increases of outflow from the dam may be needed, depending on how much rain falls.

The Whiteshell lakes area and the Winnipeg River basin are also expected to be affected, the province said, with more rain causing already high water flows to rise further.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 39 Manitoba municipalities and at least four First Nations have declared states of emergency due to flooding, with evacuations forcing some 2,500 people out of their homes.

The province says the Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization is working closely with local authorities of impacted regions to provide support and assistance through the flooding.

That’s included providing sandbags, super sandbags and Tiger Tubes to protect homes and critical infrastructure in the Parkland region.

Manitoba Environment, Climate and Parks says a number of campgrounds have closures and delayed openings in place due to the flooding.

They say travel is not advised in Duck Mountain and Nopiming provincial parks due to multiple road washouts and watercraft restrictions are in place in Nopiming and Whiteshell provincial parks to help protect flooded shorelines from erosion.

The complete list of flood warnings, watches and high water advisories can be found on the province’s website.

The latest information on highway conditions and road closures can be found on Manitoba511.