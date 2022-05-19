Manitoba announces further campground closures due to flooding

Send this page to someone via email

Overland flooding has forced the closures of even more Manitoba campgrounds for the May long weekend.

In a release Thursday afternoon, the province said campers looking to get away this weekend should carefully check and monitor conditions before heading to provincial parks.

Read more: Manitoba campers call for more compensation after campsite reservations cancelled

They said campgrounds at Manipogo and Rainbow Beach are now fully closed due to wet conditions and soft ground, although the picnic area and concession at Manipogo remain open.

In Whiteshell Provincial Park the Otter Falls, Betula Lake and White Lake campgrounds are also closed due to rising water levels on the Winnipeg and Whiteshell rivers.

0:58 Nearly two-dozen Manitoba provincial campgrounds cancelling bookings due to wet weather Nearly two-dozen Manitoba provincial campgrounds cancelling bookings due to wet weather – May 10, 2022

The province says roads and highways throughout Whiteshell Provincial Park have multiple flooded areas and closed sections. Travel is not advised to cottages and trails in the Betula Lake area, they said.

Story continues below advertisement

Travel is also not advised in Duck Mountain and Nopiming provincial parks due to multiple road washouts.

All campgrounds, canoe routes and backcountry campsites are closed in Duck Mountain, Nopiming and Manigotagan River provincial parks. Some trails in Beaudry, Turtle Mountain and Whiteshell provincial parks are also closed including the Mantario Trail.

Watercraft restrictions are also in place in Nopiming and Whiteshell provincial parks to help protect flooded shorelines from erosion.

Additional Provincial Park Campgrounds Closed from Overland Flooding https://t.co/x0IKshIKEx pic.twitter.com/TCK2sPemp8 — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) May 19, 2022

The province says the following campgrounds have closures in place:

• Blue Lakes, Childs Lake, Singush Lake and Wellman Lake campgrounds in Duck Mountain Provincial Park are closed until at least May 27 due to road washouts.

• Bird Lake, Beresford Lake, Black Lake, Shoe Lake and Tulabi Falls campgrounds in Nopiming Provincial Park are closed until at least June 2 due to overland flooding and road washouts.

• Manipogo Provincial Park campground is closed until at least May 27 due to wet conditions and soft ground.

• Rainbow Beach Provincial Park campground is closed until at least May 27 due to wet conditions and soft ground.

• Nutimik Lake and Opapiskaw campgrounds in Whiteshell Provincial Park have partial closure of some sites until at least June 2 due to overland flooding.

• Betula Lake, Otter Falls and White Lake campgrounds in Whiteshell Provincial Park are closed until at least June 2 due to high water levels and flooding.

• St. Malo Provincial Park campground has a partial closure of some sites until at least June 2 due to overland flooding.

• Rivers Provincial Park campground has a partial closure of some sites in low-lying areas until at least June 2, due to overland flooding.

• Adam Lake Campground in Turtle Mountain Provincial Park has a partial closure of some sites in low-lying areas until at least May 27.

• Watchorn Provincial Park campground has a partial closure of sites in low-lying areas until at least May 27.

• Lake St. George Provincial Park campground is closed until further notice due to flooded access roads.

Story continues below advertisement

All other provincial park campgrounds will be open for the May long weekend, the province said Thursday.

Campers are advised to bring plenty of water as services like washrooms and drinking water may be limited at campgrounds that are able to open.

The province says campers should wait to be notified before making a cancellation themselves, as traditional cancellation policies will still apply unless notification is received.

1:32 RV sales rising with Manitobans ready to camp RV sales rising with Manitobans ready to camp – May 9, 2022