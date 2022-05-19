Peterborough police make arrest, seek suspect in assaults at businesses

Police in Peterborough made one arrest and are searching for another suspect following assault incidents at businesses on Wednesday.
In the first incident around 10:15 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a customer who had spat on the owner of a business in the area of George and Dalhousie streets.
Police say the suspect fled the area before officers arrived but he was located a short time later.
The 34-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault.
He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.
Later, at around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a theft in progress at a Chemong Road business.
Police say a customer attempted to prevent a suspect from leaving but the suspect punched the individual in the arm and fled. Police say the customer did not require medical attention.
The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 30 and 40 with an average build. He was wearing a grey jacket, dark jeans and a red and black ball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Servie’s Crime Line at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca
