Police investigate another Toronto carjacking, at least 3 incidents in 3 days

Toronto police are investigating after the latest in a string of car thefts in the city.

In a tweet, Toronto police said that two suspects stole a white Lexus IS 250 AMDT 138 in the area of Alfred Avenue and Longmore Street near Bayview Station on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that two people pulled up in separate cars, one allegedly armed with a handgun. The incident is reported to have taken place around 4:27 p.m.

No one was injured and officers are searching the area, Toronto police said.

The carjacking is the latest in a series of incidents across the city.

On Tuesday night, three men attempted to carjack a women’s vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Rexdale, only for a passerby to come to her aid and hold one of the suspects captive until police arrived.

Meanwhile, Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner had his high-end car stolen at gunpoint outside a cinema in Etobicoke on Monday night. At a press conference held following the theft of Marner’s vehicle, police said they had investigated at least 60 carjacking incidents in 2022 alone.

Police said that marks a significant increase over 2021, when 59 incidents were reported in the entire calendar year.

CARJACKING:

Alfred Av + Longmore St

* 4:27 pm *

– Reports suspects pull up in two cars

– 1 of them produced a handgun

– Have taken a white Lexus IS 250 AMDT 138

– Suspects fled in all 3 cars

– No injuries

– Officers in the area searching#GO933098

^dh pic.twitter.com/SYkHQsCx9Z — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 18, 2022

