Police investigating after armed carjacking in Toronto

Police are investigating after a man was robbed of his car in Toronto.
In a tweet Monday evening, Toronto police said the carjacking occurred in area of The Queensway and Islington Avenue at around 7:46 p.m.
Officers said a man was robbed of a Black Range Rover.
Police said there are three suspects — two with handguns and one with a knife.
Officers said the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.
According to police, officers are searching the area.
-more to come…
