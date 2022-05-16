Police investigating after armed carjacking in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a man was robbed of his car in Toronto.

In a tweet Monday evening, Toronto police said the carjacking occurred in area of The Queensway and Islington Avenue at around 7:46 p.m.

Officers said a man was robbed of a Black Range Rover.

Police said there are three suspects — two with handguns and one with a knife.

Officers said the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.

According to police, officers are searching the area.

-more to come…