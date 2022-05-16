Menu

Crime

Police investigating after armed carjacking in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 9:18 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The Toronto Police Service has identified the woman whose dismembered body was found in a plastic bag in the city's Leslieville neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The Toronto Police Service has identified the woman whose dismembered body was found in a plastic bag in the city's Leslieville neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

Police are investigating after a man was robbed of his car in Toronto.

In a tweet Monday evening, Toronto police said the carjacking occurred in area of The Queensway and Islington Avenue at around 7:46 p.m.

Officers said a man was robbed of a Black Range Rover.

Police said there are three suspects — two with handguns and one with a knife.

Trending Stories

Officers said the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.

According to police, officers are searching the area.

-more to come…

