Passerby helps woman robbed by 3 men in Rexdale, holds 1 until police arrive

Police are hunting for two men after they allegedly robbed a woman in an Etobicoke parking lot.

In a tweet, Toronto police said that a woman was approached by three men in a big box store parking lot who robbed her of her purse and “demanded her keys.”

The victim “screamed” for help and a passerby came to help her, police said. One of the three men was captured and “held” by the passerby until officers arrived.

The other two suspects fled the scene and one dropped a gun, police said. The firearm has been recovered by police, who are now searching for the other two suspects.

The incident took place around 5:49 p.m. in the area of Islington Avenue and Bergamot Avenue, police said.

Rexdale Mall is located at the intersection.

