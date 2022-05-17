Menu

Comments

Crime

Passerby helps woman robbed by 3 men in Rexdale, holds 1 until police arrive

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 17, 2022 9:18 pm
Police are hunting for two men after they allegedly robbed a woman in an Etobicoke parking lot.

In a tweet, Toronto police said that a woman was approached by three men in a big box store parking lot who robbed her of her purse and “demanded her keys.”

The victim “screamed” for help and a passerby came to help her, police said. One of the three men was captured and “held” by the passerby until officers arrived.

Read more: Gun seized after downtown Toronto vehicle search: police

The other two suspects fled the scene and one dropped a gun, police said. The firearm has been recovered by police, who are now searching for the other two suspects.

Trending Stories

The incident took place around 5:49 p.m. in the area of Islington Avenue and Bergamot Avenue, police said.

Rexdale Mall is located at the intersection.

