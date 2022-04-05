Gun seized after downtown Toronto vehicle search: police

Send this page to someone via email

Officers have made three arrests after a gun was found in a car stopped by Toronto police in the downtown on Monday.

In a press release, Toronto police said a vehicle was stopped after officers saw “what appeared to be” marijuana inside. The alleged incident took place in the area of Dan Leckie Way and Fort York Boulevard.

When police searched the vehicle, they found a firearm. The three people inside were arrested and charged.

Jessica Mason, a 34-year-old from Mississauga, Jazmin Gillet, 30 from York Region and Alexander Farinas, 30-years-old from Peel Region were all arrested, police said.

The charges included possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and driving while under suspension.

They are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, police said.