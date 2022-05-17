Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Prince Charles, Camilla in Newfoundland to kick off Canadian tour

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2022 7:44 am
Click to play video: 'Royal insider details the Queen and Prince Harry reunion, platinum jubilee and more' Royal insider details the Queen and Prince Harry reunion, platinum jubilee and more
WATCH: Royal insider details the Queen and Prince Harry reunion, platinum jubilee and more – Apr 21, 2022

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are in Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital on Tuesday to begin a three-day Canadian tour focused on Indigenous reconciliation and climate change.

The royal couple will visit the provincial legislature where they will be welcomed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before heading to Government House, which is the official residence of Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote, the Queen’s representative in the province.

Read more: Prince Charles, Camilla set to begin Canadian royal tour amid rising skepticism

There they will take part in a reconciliation prayer with Indigenous leaders at the Heart Garden, which was built to honour Indigenous children who attended the province’s residential schools.

Leaders from four of five Indigenous groups in the province will be there. Johannes Lampe, president of Labrador’s Inuit Nunatsiavut government, will instead be attending a swearing-in ceremony for his newly elected members.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Charles and Camilla will then tour Quidi Vidi, a former fishing community in the east end of St. John’s, before heading to Ottawa and, finally, to the Northwest Territories.

Click to play video: 'Prince Charles and Camilla coming to Canada for a Royal Tour' Prince Charles and Camilla coming to Canada for a Royal Tour
Prince Charles and Camilla coming to Canada for a Royal Tour – Apr 12, 2022

England first established a colony in Newfoundland in 1610, and the island remained under British rule until it joined Canada in 1949 along with Labrador and became the province of Newfoundland, with a constitutional amendment in 2001 giving the province its current name.

Prior to welcoming the royal couple, Trudeau and Premier Andrew Furey will visit a local child-care facility.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Royal Family tagNewfoundland tagNewfoundland and Labrador tagCanada News tagRoyal visit tagPrince Charles tagCamilla tagRoyal visit Canada tagCamilla Canada tagPrince Charles Canada tagCanada Camilla tagCanada Prince Charles tagCanada Royal Visit tagRoyal visit today tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers