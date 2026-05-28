Man accused of posing as officer, entering home and administering medical aid

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A 28-year-old Port Hope man is facing charges after allegedly impersonating a first responder during a medical emergency.

In mid-May 2026, the Cobourg Police Service opened an investigation after learning that a man, presenting as a first responder, allegedly entered a private residence without the homeowner’s permission and provided medical attention to a person in medical distress.

The man left the home once paramedics arrived on scene, according to a police news release.

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It is believed the individual became aware of the emergency by monitoring first responder radio communications.

On May 27, police identified the man after conducting a search warrant at a home in Port Hope.

As a result, a 28-year-old man was arrested without incident and charged with unlawfully entering a dwelling house and personating a peace officer.

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The accused was released with conditions and a future court date.

“Cobourg Police would like to remind the public that entering a private residence without the homeowner’s consent and presenting as a first responder without authorization are both criminal offences,” the news release states.

Police are asking residents to allow emergency crews to do their work and report anything suspicious or concerning to the authorities.