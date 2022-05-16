Man charged in shooting at Capilano Reserve that hospitalized victim

Send this page to someone via email

One suspect has been charged with firearms offences after a shooting in West Vancouver last weekend left one victim in the hospital.

Police arrested three people after the Saturday altercation on Capilano Reserve in the 200-block of Ikwikws Road. The victim and suspect were known to each other, police said in a Monday news release.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with one count each of discharging a firearm with intent to wound, recklessly discharging a firearm, and unlawfully possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 17.

A second suspect, a 33-year-old woman, was arrested and released on conditions related to a firearms offence. Charges are being recommended, Sgt. Mark McLean told Global News, but have not yet been approved. She is scheduled to appear in court in June.

The third person arrested over the weekend was released without charges pending further investigation, police said.

“The West Vancouver Police continue to investigate this offence and are working closely with the Squamish Nation regarding the safety of the community,” read the news release.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to call the West Vancouver Police Department at 604-925-7300 and quote the file number 2022-5151.

