Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One person in hospital, three people arrested in West Vancouver shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 14, 2022 7:26 pm
Police at the scene of an overnight shooting in West Vancouver. Investigators have arrested three suspects and say the victim is expected to survive. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of an overnight shooting in West Vancouver. Investigators have arrested three suspects and say the victim is expected to survive. Global News

West Vancouver police say one person is in hospital but expected to survive after being shot early Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened on the Capilano Reserve, in the 200 block of Ikwikws Road.

Read more: North Vancouver homicide victim had long history of gang ties, police say

Vancouver police assisted investigators in arresting three suspects in the City of Vancouver not long after the incident, West Vancouver police said.

Trending Stories

Investigators believe they have everyone involved in the shooting in custody, and said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them at 604-925-7300.

Click to play video: 'Latest case of mistaken identity focuses new attention on innocent victims of gang violence' Latest case of mistaken identity focuses new attention on innocent victims of gang violence
Latest case of mistaken identity focuses new attention on innocent victims of gang violence – May 4, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagwest vancouver tagwest vancouver police tagShooting Victim tagsuspects arrested tagWest Vancouver crime tagwest vancouver shooting tagshooting suspects arrested tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers