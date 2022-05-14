One person in hospital, three people arrested in West Vancouver shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

West Vancouver police say one person is in hospital but expected to survive after being shot early Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened on the Capilano Reserve, in the 200 block of Ikwikws Road.

Vancouver police assisted investigators in arresting three suspects in the City of Vancouver not long after the incident, West Vancouver police said.

Investigators believe they have everyone involved in the shooting in custody, and said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them at 604-925-7300.

2:19 Latest case of mistaken identity focuses new attention on innocent victims of gang violence Latest case of mistaken identity focuses new attention on innocent victims of gang violence – May 4, 2022