Crime

Gone in 60 seconds: thieves pilfer $60,000 in merch from Guelph store in just a minute

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 2:00 pm
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Investigators say the 68-year-old man appeared to be under the influence after being woken up while asleep in a running car on Sunday evening. He is due in court date on July 5th. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say thieves used a sledgehammer to access a Guelph business to gain access to a local mall before making off with $60,000 in merchandise over the weekend.

According to police, officers were called to Stone Road Mall at around 4:45 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call from security.

Read more: Guelph man charged with impaired driving and drug offences after found asleep in car: police

They say a group of four men used the sledgehammer to gain access to the mall before accessing an unnamed store inside the mall.

Police say that in less than a minute, the men were able to grab the loot and make their escape.

Read more: 2 face multiple charges after Guelph police say they recovered stolen vehicle

The men were said to be dressed in hoodies, sweatpants and gloves. One was carrying a sledgehammer while another brought plastic bins which were used to carry the products.

The suspects fled the scene in a white SUV.

