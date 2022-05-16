Gone in 60 seconds: thieves pilfer $60,000 in merch from Guelph store in just a minute

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say thieves used a sledgehammer to access a Guelph business to gain access to a local mall before making off with $60,000 in merchandise over the weekend.

According to police, officers were called to Stone Road Mall at around 4:45 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call from security.

They say a group of four men used the sledgehammer to gain access to the mall before accessing an unnamed store inside the mall.

Police say that in less than a minute, the men were able to grab the loot and make their escape.

The men were said to be dressed in hoodies, sweatpants and gloves. One was carrying a sledgehammer while another brought plastic bins which were used to carry the products.

The suspects fled the scene in a white SUV.