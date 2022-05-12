Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 face multiple charges after Guelph police say they recovered stolen vehicle

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 10:33 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
On Wednesday afternoon, Guelph police said officers saw a stolen SUV drive into the parking lot of a business on Edinburgh near Willow Road. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say they recovered a stolen vehicle on Wednesday and two people face over two dozen charges.

Officers blocked a stolen SUV after they saw it go into a business parking lot on Edinburgh Road near Willow Road at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Police said they then arrested the man and woman.

Read more: Three stolen vehicles in a day have Guelph police urging public to take precaution

During a search of the SUV, police said officers recovered stolen cheques and identification.

Trending Stories

The male suspect, who is reportedly bound by six different driving prohibitions, was also involved in pair of gas-drive offs earlier this week involving a different SUV that was stolen, according to police.

Read more: DNA links a Guelph man to stolen vehicle last year: police say

Story continues below advertisement

A 22-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both from Guelph, have been jointly charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000; six counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000; and two counts of unlawful possession of a credit card.

Police said the man also faces more charges, including 12 counts of driving while prohibited and three counts of breaching court orders.

Theft tagGuelph News tagGuelph Police tagStolen Vehicle tagGuelph crime tagStolen Property tagStolen SUV tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers