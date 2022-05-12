2 face multiple charges after Guelph police say they recovered stolen vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they recovered a stolen vehicle on Wednesday and two people face over two dozen charges.

Officers blocked a stolen SUV after they saw it go into a business parking lot on Edinburgh Road near Willow Road at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Police said they then arrested the man and woman.

During a search of the SUV, police said officers recovered stolen cheques and identification.

The male suspect, who is reportedly bound by six different driving prohibitions, was also involved in pair of gas-drive offs earlier this week involving a different SUV that was stolen, according to police.

A 22-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both from Guelph, have been jointly charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000; six counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000; and two counts of unlawful possession of a credit card.

Police said the man also faces more charges, including 12 counts of driving while prohibited and three counts of breaching court orders.