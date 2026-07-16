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Crime

Video captures distraction theft from an 88-year-old woman in East Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 16, 2026 6:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police release video of senior distraction theft'
Vancouver police release video of senior distraction theft
Vancouver police released video on Thursday of a senior distraction theft that took place in East Vancouver on Tuesday. Police are hoping someone recognizes the car or the people inside.
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Vancouver police have released video of a distraction theft that left an 88-year-old woman without two valuable family heirlooms.

The footage, captured on Tuesday afternoon near Kaslo Avenue and East Hastings Street, shows the senior outside her home selling Playland and PNE parking on her private property.

A vehicle then pulls up beside her and a woman in the back seat appears to be asking for help, police said.

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After the woman approaches the vehicle, the suspect grabbed her wrist and distracted her by talking, before swapping the victim’s two gold necklaces (one with jade in it) with fake jewelry, police added.

The vehicle then drove away.

Police said the female suspect is wearing a white T-shirt and was seated in the back seat with two children. The driver was a man.

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The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-coloured, four-door Kia Soul.

“Police believe this incident is related to another distraction theft reported in Vancouver on Tuesday, as the suspect and vehicle descriptions are similar,” Const. Megan Lui said in a statement.

“We believe there were witnesses in the area who may have seen the theft or the suspects before or after it occurred, and we are asking them to come forward.”

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