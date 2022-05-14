Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man turns himself in following Toronto crash that killed 19-year-old, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 14, 2022 9:45 am
Click to play video: 'Crown suggests 23-year prison sentence for driver who killed woman and her 3 children' Crown suggests 23-year prison sentence for driver who killed woman and her 3 children
WATCH: The crown prosecutor suggested a 23-year prison sentence for Brady Robertson. But, as Catherine McDonald reports, Robertson’s lawyer is proposing seven years behind bars, saying his client is a youthful, first-time offender – Apr 25, 2022

Police say a man has been arrested and charged after a crash in March that took the life of a 19-year-old woman.

Toronto police said a crash occurred at around 2:40 a.m. on Lake Shore Boulevard West at Jameson Avenue on March 6.

Officers said a 30-year-old man was driving a black 2018 BMW eastbound on Lakeshore Boulevard West “at a high rate of speed.”

Read more: 19-year-old woman dead after car strikes concrete barrier on Toronto waterfront

According to police, the driver crossed over into the westbound lanes and struck a concrete barrier.

Trending Stories

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The passenger, a 19-year-old woman, was also transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said this is where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The same intersection was the scene of a collision on Saturday that sent a cyclist to hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: Cyclist in hospital after car mounts curb along Toronto waterfront: police

On Friday, Kumaran Sankarkumar, a 30-year-old man from Oshawa, turned himself into police, Toronto police said in a press release.

He was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired driving causing death.

He will appear in court on July 14.

–With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagImpaired Driving tagOshawa tagTPS tagToronto Collision tagLake Shore Boulevard West tagJameson Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers