Man turns himself in following Toronto crash that killed 19-year-old, police say

Police say a man has been arrested and charged after a crash in March that took the life of a 19-year-old woman.

Toronto police said a crash occurred at around 2:40 a.m. on Lake Shore Boulevard West at Jameson Avenue on March 6.

Officers said a 30-year-old man was driving a black 2018 BMW eastbound on Lakeshore Boulevard West “at a high rate of speed.”

According to police, the driver crossed over into the westbound lanes and struck a concrete barrier.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The passenger, a 19-year-old woman, was also transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Officers said this is where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The same intersection was the scene of a collision on Saturday that sent a cyclist to hospital with serious injuries.

On Friday, Kumaran Sankarkumar, a 30-year-old man from Oshawa, turned himself into police, Toronto police said in a press release.

He was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired driving causing death.

He will appear in court on July 14.

–With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson