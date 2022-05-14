Cyclist in hospital after car mounts curb along Toronto waterfront: police

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a Toronto driver lost control of their car on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received a call around 7:17 a.m. in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Jameson Avenue, near the Argonaut Rowing Club.

Police told Global News that the driver of a car lost control of their vehicle, mounting the curb and hitting a cyclist. The cyclist was not on the road when the collision took place.

Police said the driver remained on the scene after the crash and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News one patient — the cyclist — was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The age and gender of the cyclist were not revealed by police.

COLLISION:

Lake Shore Blvd West + Jameson Av

7:17am

– Reports that the driver of a vehicle lost control, went off the road and hit a cyclist

– Police are on scene with @TorontoMedics

– Cyclist has been transported to hospital by emergency run with serious injuries#GO901144

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 14, 2022