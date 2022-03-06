Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

19-year-old woman dead after car strikes concrete barrier on Toronto waterfront

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 6, 2022 9:11 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

A woman is dead after a vehicle struck a concrete barrier in Toronto, police say.

In a press release on Sunday, Toronto police said the crash occurred at around 2:40 a.m., on Lakeshore Boulevard West at Jameson Avenue.

Read more: Driver charged after transport truck crashes through Hwy 401 construction zone

Officers said a 30-year-old man was driving a black 2018 BMW eastbound on Lakeshore Boulevard West “at a high rate of speed.”

According to police, the driver crossed over into the westbound lanes and struck a concrete barrier.

Police said the driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

The passenger, a 19-year-old woman, was also transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said this is where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Lakeshore Boulevard was closed temporarily while officers investigated, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Toronto Police tagCollision tagFatal Collision tagWoman dead tagLakeshore Boulevard tagJameson Avenue tagfatal collision toronto tagwoman dead collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers