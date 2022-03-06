19-year-old woman dead after car strikes concrete barrier on Toronto waterfront

A woman is dead after a vehicle struck a concrete barrier in Toronto, police say.
In a press release on Sunday, Toronto police said the crash occurred at around 2:40 a.m., on Lakeshore Boulevard West at Jameson Avenue.
Officers said a 30-year-old man was driving a black 2018 BMW eastbound on Lakeshore Boulevard West “at a high rate of speed.”
According to police, the driver crossed over into the westbound lanes and struck a concrete barrier.
Police said the driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The passenger, a 19-year-old woman, was also transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Officers said this is where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.
Lakeshore Boulevard was closed temporarily while officers investigated, but has since reopened.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact police or Crime Stoppers.
