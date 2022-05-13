Vancouver police release video of random assault on teen at downtown mall

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are seeking witnesses to an apparent random assault on a 15-year-old boy in the Pacific Centre Mall.

The incident, which took place shortly before noon on May 8, was captured on security video.

In the video, the suspect can be seen approaching the victim from behind and taking him to the ground with a leg sweep.

The suspect fled, but was followed by mall security and arrested shortly afterward, police said. The victim did not suffer serious injuries.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with assault and released pending a court appearance.

“Although we have arrested a suspect in this case, we are still gathering evidence,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

“We are particularly interested in speaking to people who saw the suspect immediately before or after the alleged assault, or overheard any interaction the suspect had with the victim or other people.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.