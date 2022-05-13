Menu

Crime

Vancouver police release video of random assault on teen at downtown mall

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 8:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Witnesses sought in random attack' Witnesses sought in random attack
Vancouver police have released surveillance video that shows a seemingly random attack on a teen boy. 25 year-old Faisal Abubaker was arrested and charged with assault. Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Vancouver police are seeking witnesses to an apparent random assault on a 15-year-old boy in the Pacific Centre Mall.

The incident, which took place shortly before noon on May 8, was captured on security video.

Read more: Rash of unprovoked assaults spurs public forum in Vancouver

In the video, the suspect can be seen approaching the victim from behind and taking him to the ground with a leg sweep.

The suspect fled, but was followed by mall security and arrested shortly afterward, police said. The victim did not suffer serious injuries.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police make more arrests in random attacks' Vancouver police make more arrests in random attacks
Vancouver police make more arrests in random attacks – May 3, 2022

A 25-year-old man has been charged with assault and released pending a court appearance.

Read more: Woman arrested for second random assault in 4 days: Vancouver police

“Although we have arrested a suspect in this case, we are still gathering evidence,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

“We are particularly interested in speaking to people who saw the suspect immediately before or after the alleged assault, or overheard any interaction the suspect had with the victim or other people.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.

