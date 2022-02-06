Menu

Crime

Woman arrested for second random assault in 4 days: Vancouver police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 6, 2022 6:18 pm
Vancouver police say Samantha Towedo is facing charges over two alleged attacks on strangers in four days. View image in full screen
Vancouver police say Samantha Towedo is facing charges over two alleged attacks on strangers in four days. Edmonton Police Service

Vancouver police say they’ve arrested a 38-year-old woman for her second alleged assault against a stranger in four days.

Samantha Towedo has been charged with assault in relation to the most recent incident, alleged to have taken place in the city’s Strathcona neighbourhood on Saturday.

Read more: VPD takes personal safety message to streets amid increase in stranger attacks

Vancouver police said officers were on patrol when they spotted Towedo randomly kicking and punching people on National Avenue.

VPD takes personal safety message to streets

Three victims were identified, but police said two of them declined to lay charges.

Towedo was already facing charges for allegedly assaulting a woman at the Marine Gateway SkyTrain station on Feb. 1, after the victim declined to give her a cigarette.

Read more: Police locate ‘violent’ and ‘dangerous’ inmate who escaped from Edmonton Institution for Women

Towedo has a criminal record in Alberta, where she escaped from an Edmonton women’s prison in 2018 by climbing over a fence.

At that time, police said Towedo was a “violent offender and is considered dangerous.”

 

