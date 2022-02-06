Woman arrested for second random assault in 4 days: Vancouver police

Vancouver police say they’ve arrested a 38-year-old woman for her second alleged assault against a stranger in four days.
Samantha Towedo has been charged with assault in relation to the most recent incident, alleged to have taken place in the city’s Strathcona neighbourhood on Saturday.
Vancouver police said officers were on patrol when they spotted Towedo randomly kicking and punching people on National Avenue.
Three victims were identified, but police said two of them declined to lay charges.
Towedo was already facing charges for allegedly assaulting a woman at the Marine Gateway SkyTrain station on Feb. 1, after the victim declined to give her a cigarette.
Towedo has a criminal record in Alberta, where she escaped from an Edmonton women’s prison in 2018 by climbing over a fence.
At that time, police said Towedo was a “violent offender and is considered dangerous.”
