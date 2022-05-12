Abbotsford police step up patrols after couple in their 70s killed in home

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford police have stepped up patrols as they work to reassure residents rattled by the killing of a married couple in their 70s.

Arnold De Jong, 77, and Joanne De Jong, 76, were found dead around 10:30 a.m. Monday in their home on Arcadian Way.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case, and the motive remains a mystery.

“I know the public probably has a lot of questions, there’s a lot of unanswered questions to that effect. Right now the investigative team, IHIT, cannot make a conclusive determination if it’s targeted or random,” Abbotsford police Const. Paul Walker told Global News Thursday.

“We are in the community, we are conducting high-visibility patrols all throughout Abbotsford, not a specific area. We are understanding that obviously the residents in the affected area of this incident are concerned, and we are aware of that.”

The couple’s home remained behind police tape Thursday, with members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team combing the property.

IHIT said it did not have an update to share on the case.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun offered his condolences to the De Jong family and their loved ones Thursday.

“I knew Arnie and Joanne for over 40 years … I was shocked. They are a well-loved couple in our community,” Braun told CKNW’s Jas Johal Show.

“I would encourage people to be vigilant in that area but in our community as a whole. If you see something that looks out of place, please call the police, because I’m concerned about this as a mayor.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with video shot in the area around the time of the deaths to contact IHIT by phone at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.