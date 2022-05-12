Teen charged, shotgun and replica firearm seized in east London gunfire probe: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old teen is facing eight weapons-related charges in connection with an incident Wednesday afternoon that saw gunshots ring out in an east London neighbourhood, police said.

A caller reported the sound of gunshots in the area of Edmonton Street and Hilton Avenue around 1:30 p.m., police said.

Police say they found evidence a firearm had been used, and took a male youth into custody, seizing a firearm that was located nearby.

Police say they searched a home in the 300-block of Hilton Avenue.

In all, police say they seized a 20-gauge Mossberg pump-action shotgun, 20 20-gauge shotgun shells and five .450 shotgun shells. A replica handgun was also seized, police said.

The boy, whose identity cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces eight weapons-related charges, including two of carelessly handling a firearm, two of carelessly handling ammunition, and one of recklessly discharging a firearm.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, police said, adding their investigation is ongoing.

Wednesday’s incident is at least the seventh gunfire-related incident in the city publicized by police since late March.

Incidents involving gunfire: March 26: Gunshots reported in the area of Oxford Street East and Richmond Street around 4:30 a.m. Police said evidence was located indicating that a gun had been fired.

March 30: Incident on Egerton Street ends with 59-year-old sustaining a gunshot wound and other injuries, police said. Man, 73, charged in the incident. The two knew each other.

April 2: Gunshots reported being fired from a moving vehicle around 6:50 a.m. along Highbury Avenue north of Commissioners Road. A man driving southbound told police an occupant in a passing vehicle had fired a handgun twice, and again into the air as the vehicle continued onto the off-ramp. Two women, both 19, were later charged.

April 16: Gunshots reported at townhouse complex located at 253 Taylor St., southeast of Adelaide and Huron Streets, around 11 p.m. Several shell casings were located along with minor property damage, police say. Police believe the incident was targeted.

April 26: Report of altercation involving man with a gun around 2:15 a.m. near Richmond and Kent streets. Four, aged 19 and 20, later taken into custody, including one for the assault of an officer. Police believe the incident was targeted.

April 28: Report of disturbance around 2:30 a.m. near Richmond and Mill streets. Police locate no injured parties at the scene, but said one man later attended hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.