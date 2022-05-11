Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fredericton firefighters on scene of blaze that houses 2 restaurants, bar

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 2:35 pm
Fire crews respond to a blaze in downtown Fredericton on Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Fire crews respond to a blaze in downtown Fredericton on Wednesday afternoon. Nathalie Sturgeon/Global News

Fire crews have a section of downtown Fredericton shut down, as they battle a fire on King Street.

The area around Regent to Carleton Streets is closed to traffic and pedestrians.

The fire broke out before 3 p.m. at 546 King St, which houses a couple restaurants and a bar.

Trending Stories

On Facebook, Namaste Bistro posted that their staff members were safe and the cause of the fire was still unknown.

Brewbakers restaurant also said everyone was fine, but that the restaurant was full of smoke and would be closed for the day.

More to come 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fredericton tagNew Brunswick Fire tagFredericton Fire tagNB fire tagFredericton Firefighters tagFredericton King St fire tagFredericton King Street fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers