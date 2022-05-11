Fredericton firefighters on scene of blaze that houses 2 restaurants, bar

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews have a section of downtown Fredericton shut down, as they battle a fire on King Street.

The area around Regent to Carleton Streets is closed to traffic and pedestrians.

The fire broke out before 3 p.m. at 546 King St, which houses a couple restaurants and a bar.

On Facebook, Namaste Bistro posted that their staff members were safe and the cause of the fire was still unknown.

Brewbakers restaurant also said everyone was fine, but that the restaurant was full of smoke and would be closed for the day.

More to come