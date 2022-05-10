‘Undeterred’ bear roaming Saint John neighbourhood shot by police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Saint John say they shot and killed a bear that was roaming in a residential neighbourhood Monday evening, after the animal was “undeterred” by attempts to scare it off.

In a statement, Saint John Police said they were initially called at 8:30 p.m. to the area of Amy Crescent on the city’s west side.

“When officers arrived, they found many pedestrians, including children playing outside in the neighbourhood,” police noted.

“They located the bear on someone’s yard and attempted to scare the bear back into a wooded area, but it was undeterred. The bear began to advance on the officers.”

Police said once the bear was about 10 feet away “and still advancing,” police had “no choice but to put the bear down.”

“This was obviously not how anyone involved wanted to resolve the issue, but it was a time-sensitive decision made in the interest of public safety due to the bear’s behaviour in a populated neighborhood where children and families were outside on their properties and the street,” the statement added.

Over the weekend, a bear was spotted at the Children’s Forest Park on Sand Cove Road, which is nearby. Police said they cannot confirm if this was the same bear, but the Department of Natural Resources has been notified.

That bear was initially spotted Sunday afternoon, prompting officials to set a live trap and to issue a warning to nearby residents.

Tips listed by the department for those who encounter a black bear include backing away slowly, speaking in a loud voice and not playing dead.

If you come face to face with an aggressive black bear, you’re advised to contact the local office of the Department of Natural Resources.

— with a file from Robert Lothian