Rangers set trap to catch roaming Saint John bear

A trap has now been set in a children’s park on the west side of Saint John to try and catch a wild bear whose Sunday afternoon stroll left residents in shock.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the Saint John Police Force warned the public to avoid the Children’s Forest Park area due to a bear sighting.

It was around that same time Matt Morrison and his family ventured over to the Irving Nature Park to take advantage of the spring weather.

After being told the children’s park was blocked off, the Quispamsis residents decided they would continue to the beach.

“We noticed something running on our right-hand side in the field, luckily at a safe enough distance away to jump out and take a look and sure enough, it was the bear,” Morrison said.

The Morrisons managed to get the bear on video as it glided across the field.

“It’s a realization that we all share the same land and just taking precautions, and maybe it’s time to brush up on what do you do if you’re in a park and you see a bear,” Morrison said.

In a statement to Global News, the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development confirmed it received a call on Sunday regarding a bear spotted near the Irving Nature Park.

“Forest Rangers deployed a bear live-trap at the site yesterday, and did not capture a bear at the site over-night. A live-trap is usually left for several days/nights to attempt a capture and we ask that the public to not approach the trap,” the release states.

Tips listed by the department for those who encounter a black bear include backing away slowly, speaking in a loud voice and not playing dead.

If you come face to face with an aggressive black bear, you’re advised to contact the local office of the Department of Natural Resources.

