‘We have to do more’: Vancouver mayor responds to disturbing spree of teen violence

As Vancouver grapples with a disturbing spree of teen violence, its mayor says the municipality, police and provincial government must all do more to prevent future attacks.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Kennedy Stewart called the rash of swarmings, robberies and demeaning rituals “heartbreaking” for the victims and their families.

“Early incidents can have a very long-term impact on their mental health and development,” he said. “Everybody has to feel safe in this city and we have to do more, especially for young people.”

On Tuesday, Vancouver police said they were investigating several “troubling and violent” incidents of youth violence in the past few weeks, some of which involved weapons or imitation weapons.

On April 24, they said a 13-year-old boy was lured online to Stanley Park, where he was swarmed by a group of teens, who kicked and pepper-sprayed him, and stole his phone. The group of teens also assaulted a 63-year-old man who was walking nearby, police added.

On April 16, police said two teenage boys were assaulted, held at knifepoint and robbed in Kerrisdale. The previous week, a youth had a pellet gun held to his head by another youth outside the Vancouver Art Gallery.

In March, a 19-year-old was also bear-sprayed and robbed of his backpack by six teens near East Boulevard and West 41st Avenue, said police.

These five guns were seized in the last month from youth in the community, part of a concerning trend in youth violence. Four of the guns are replicas and one is real. Seasoned police officers can’t tell the difference. Victims can’t tell the difference. Can you? pic.twitter.com/5Pt3Wt5wJy — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) May 11, 2022

In recent public safety meetings, Stewart said members of the public have said they feel unsafe and wanted increased police patrols on the streets. He emphasized that the city also needs an increase in support services, including complex care targeting youth.

“The incidents that we’re talking about really do make people feel unsafe,” he acknowledged.

“(We’re) regularly talking with Chief Adam Palmer about how the police can shift resources to help more, but also talking with the province, and how we at the city can do for example to invest in community centres where we do have youth.”

The Vancouver Police Department, meanwhile, has said it will increase targeted patrols and continue its regular community outreach for youth, including mental health mentorship, basketball games, and cadet programs.

The force is encouraging parents to talk with their kids about violence and bullying, and asking anyone with information on any recent instances of youth violence to contact them.