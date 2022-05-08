Homicide team deployed to Coquitlam after overnight incident near school

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators were deployed to Coquitalm Sunday, following an incident overnight.

Police and paramedics responded to the 3000 block of Glen Drive near Glen Elementary in the early hours of the morning.

An area behind the school was cordoned off with police tape.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed it had taken conduct of the case, but said more information would be released by Coquitlam RCMP.

Coquitlam Mounties have yet to comment on the incident.

