Crime

Homicide team deployed to Coquitlam after overnight incident near school

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 8, 2022 1:10 pm
Police and paramedics at the scene of an incident in Coquitlam early Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Police and paramedics at the scene of an incident in Coquitlam early Sunday morning. Shane MacKichan

Homicide investigators were deployed to Coquitalm Sunday, following an incident overnight.

Police and paramedics responded to the 3000 block of Glen Drive near Glen Elementary in the early hours of the morning.

Read more: Police investigating ‘serious incident’ at Vancouver’s Crab Park

An area behind the school was cordoned off with police tape.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed it had taken conduct of the case, but said more information would be released by Coquitlam RCMP.

Coquitlam Mounties have yet to comment on the incident.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
