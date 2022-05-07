Menu

Crime

Police investigating ‘serious incident’ at Vancouver’s Crab Park

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 7, 2022 8:15 pm
Police tape and a visual barrier erected in Vancouver's Crab Park on Saturday. View image in full screen
Police tape and a visual barrier erected in Vancouver's Crab Park on Saturday. Shane MacKichan

Vancouver police flooded Crab Park on the city’s industrial waterfront Saturday, as they investigated what a spokesperson called a “serious incident.”

Police said no further information was immediately available.

Read more: Judge refuses to grant injunction to clear Vancouver’s CRAB Park encampment

A large section of the eastern part of the park was cordoned off with police tape, and a white tarp barrier was erected in an area near the beach.

Trending Stories

A section of the stairwell from the Main Street overpass and a portion of sidewalk outside the park were also taped off, with numerous evidence markers placed on the ground.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Court denies request to remove campers from Vancouver’s CRAB Park' Court denies request to remove campers from Vancouver’s CRAB Park
Court denies request to remove campers from Vancouver’s CRAB Park – Jan 14, 2022
