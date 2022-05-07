Police investigating ‘serious incident’ at Vancouver’s Crab Park

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police flooded Crab Park on the city’s industrial waterfront Saturday, as they investigated what a spokesperson called a “serious incident.”

Police said no further information was immediately available.

A large section of the eastern part of the park was cordoned off with police tape, and a white tarp barrier was erected in an area near the beach.

A section of the stairwell from the Main Street overpass and a portion of sidewalk outside the park were also taped off, with numerous evidence markers placed on the ground.

More to come…