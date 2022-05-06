Okanagan businesses step forward to hire Ukrainian refugees

Send this page to someone via email

A Ukrainian refugee who fled her war-torn homeland three weeks ago is now in Kelowna, B.C., employed and back on the path to being independent.

On Friday, Olena Pikhur was hired by El Dorado Resort in Kelowna after she applied for a job.

Through a translator, Pikhur said her husband is still in Ukraine, and that she’s grateful to those in Kelowna who’ve helped her so far. The job, she said, will allow her to become self-sufficient.

Meanwhile, the El Dorado said Pikhur will be the third Ukrainian refugee the resort has recently hired — a trend that other area businesses are following.

Resort general manager Mark Jeanes said one refugee was hired in housekeeping, with the second working in the kitchen.

Despite a language barrier, Jeanes says the resort is working around it, as it wants to support those fleeing the war.

“You know what? Google Translate is an amazing tool,” said Jeanes. “I gotta say, we’re using that quite a bit.”

Jeanes added “the language (barrier), you know, it doesn’t, it doesn’t end there. We’ll find a way you know, it doesn’t matter.”

The resort, which says more than 200 jobs need to be filled before summer, says hiring refugees is a win-win for all involved.

“They’re helping us in a huge way,” said Jeanes. “I mean, everybody’s looking at different sort of ways to get staff employees to Kelowna. And here’s an opportunity that’s being presented right on our doorstep.”

According to the group Kelowna Stands With Ukraine, more than two dozen families have already arrived in Kelowna from Ukraine, and another 40 or so or slated to get here in the next five weeks.

Group president Denys Storozuk becomes emotional when the subject of local businesses hiring refugees comes up, stating “people and refugees who they help them will remember them … sorry … forever.”

Pikhur says she was a former government worker, and that she’s grateful for the chance to be employed again.

“This is very important,” said Pihur, who will do housekeeping duties at the resort, “and very good that they can help people to start their life in Canada.”

